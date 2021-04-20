Kazakhstan returned over KZT 8 000 tons of products to exporting countries

More than 8 000 tons of products were returned to the exporting countries, on which the quarantine requirements of the legislation of Kazakhstan and the EAEU were violated, the State Inspection Committee in the agro-industrial complex of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan said.





Over the past three months of this year, more than 800 violations have been identified with regard to regulated products of high phytosanitary risk imported into the country. On 110 facts quarantine objects were found, and more than 500 did not correspond to the documents or were absent.





Over 8 000 tons of products were returned to exporting countries that violated the quarantine requirements of the legislation of Kazakhstan and the EAEU. Exporters from China (6022.2 tons) and the Russian Federation (1136.2 tons) lead in returns. Next come Uzbekistan (439.2 tons), Kyrgyzstan (307.4 tons), Azerbaijan (303.6 tons), Iran (243 tons) and Turkmenistan (212.5 tons), "the message says.





It is noted that tomatoes, peppers and barley were most often returned commodities. Violators were brought to administrative liability - fined the sum of about 37 million tenge.

