Kazakhstan’s foreign trade reached $28.6B in Jan-Apr 2019

Amounting to $28,659.8 million in January-April 2019, the value of foreign trade of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.1% year-on-year, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs.

In the reporting period, the value of Kazakhstan's exports and imports reached $18,500.8 million (- 1.2% YOY) and $10,159 million (+2%YOY), respectively.

