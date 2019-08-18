Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover hit USD 45.6 bln in H12019

Volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover for the period of January-June 2019 made USD 45,633,200 bln that is 1.7% above the same period of 2018, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

During the reporting period exports hit USD 28,580,500 mln (decreased by 1.6% against last January-June), imports reached USD 17,052,700 (grew by 7.9%).

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.