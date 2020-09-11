Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover hits $48.7bn in 7 months

The foreign trade turnover has equaled 48.7 billion dollars in Kazakhstan following 7 months of 2020, Ruslan Dalenov, National Economy Minister, told the Wednesday government session.
Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports have accounted for 28.6 billion dollars and imports - 20.1 billion dollars, thus resulting in a net surplus of 8.5 billion dollars. According to the minister, manufacturing has risen by 0.4% fueled by a 3.3% rise in processing industries. There has been a 1.5% drop in mining.
Processing industries have seen a 3.3% growth, with pharmacy, manufacture of finished metal goods, machinery and light industry posting high growth.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
