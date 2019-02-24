Kazakhstan's gold production grew 0.7% in Jan

Production of unwrought gold and semi-processed gold or in powder form reached 6,308 kg in January this year that is 0.7% more as compared to the last January, Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

In the accounting period the output of unwrought and semi-processed silver or in the powder form made 57,145 kg that is 4.1% less than in in the previous year.

