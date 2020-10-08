Kazakhstan’s grain export to hit 7-8 mln tons

Kazakhstan’s grain export may hit 7-8 mln tons," Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told an online briefing.

As of today the country harvested 99.5% of grain, threshed 20 mln tons. The export potential of the country is estimated at 7-8 mln tons of grain.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan is not expected to impose any grain export restrictions.

As earlier reported the Minister briefed on the new national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.