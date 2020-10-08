Kazakhstan’s grain export to hit 7-8 mln tons

Kazakhstan’s grain export may hit 7-8 mln tons," Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told an online briefing.
As of today the country harvested 99.5% of grain, threshed 20 mln tons. The export potential of the country is estimated at 7-8 mln tons of grain.
He also stressed that Kazakhstan is not expected to impose any grain export restrictions.
As earlier reported the Minister briefed on the new national agro-industrial complex development project for the five years ahead.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
