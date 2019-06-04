Kazakhstan's investment potential presented in Switzerland

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Swiss Confederation and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a Kazakh-Swiss Investment Roundtable Meeting in Zurich, the MFA's press service reports.

A delegation of Kazakhstan consisting of the representatives of Shymkent Mayor's Office, JSC NC Kazakh Invest, AIFC, JSC Passenger Transportations and Union of Kazakhstan Farmers and led by Chairman of the MFA Investments Committee Bakhyt Batyrshayev participated in the event.

The Swiss side was represented by more than 40 companies specializing in banking, financial services, consulting, pharmacy, machine-building, chemical industry, construction, ICT, transport and logistics.

The meeting participants were informed about Kazakhstan's investment potential in various sectors, new approaches of the Kazakh Government in attraction of foreign investments. The Swiss companies expressed interest in the prospects of doing business in ore-mining, chemical, petrochemical, food industries and in transit potential of the country. Special attention was given to the activity of the AIFC.

As many as 40 Swiss companies including Glencore, Philipp Morris, ABB, Rieter, Schindler, Buhler, Leica, Nestle, Roche, Novartis, Syngenta, as well as representative office and dealers of Ammann Group are working in Kazakhstan to date.

The total volume of Swiss investments in Kazakhstan reached 23.2bn U.S. dollars from 2005 to 2018, while bilateral trade in 2018 comprised 3bn U.S. dollars last year.

Switzerland is the sixth trade partner of Kazakhstan after the EU, Russian Federation, Italy, China, the Netherlands, and France.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation held negotiations with the representatives of Swissport International Ltd and Stadler Rail CIS for discussing possible cooperation.

