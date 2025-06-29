27.06.2025, 13:32 18281
Kazakhstan set to cut budget deficit to 1.4% by 2028, PM
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed the Government’s plan to cut the republican budget deficit soon, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister said the Government is developing a draft republican budget for the three years ahead. It is projected to reduce the deficit from the current 2.7% to 2.5% by 2026, to 1.8% by 2027 and 1.4% by 2028.
He reminded as part of the tax reform, thanks to the new Tax Code, the republican budget will receive additional revenues of about 3 trillion tenge since next year. These funds will be spent on the development of infrastructure, energy, transport networks and utilities to create a foundation for long-term and sustainable economic growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.06.2025, 18:24 18616
EDB’s investment portfolio hits $7.2bn in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Friday held a meeting with, focusing on the Bank’s activities in 2024 and ongoing activities, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) investment portfolio in Kazakhstan consists of 116 projects, including 43 active ones worth 2.9 billion US dollars, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During a meeting of the EDB Council on Friday, Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, reported on the key indicators of the 2022/26 strategy.
In 2024, the Bank’s investment portfolio reached 16.5 billion US dollars, while the volume of investments rose by almost 700 million US dollars year-over-year to 2.4 billion US dollars.
The Bank also saw its projects aligned with the SDGs surpass 30%, twice its target, as well as its technical assistance project portfolio increase 76% to a historic high.
According to Podguzov, the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) investment portfolio in Kazakhstan hit 7.2 billion US dollars and consists of 116 projects, including 43 active ones worth 2.9 billion US dollars. There was also growth in investments in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Bank’s aggregate investment portfolio totals 305 projects.
In the first half of this year, investment deals worth almost 2.1 billion US dollars were announced. The potential amount of high-level design readiness projects to be signed exceeds 4 billion US dollars.
It’s worth noting that Uzbekistan officially joined the agreement on the establishment of the EDB. During the meeting, Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov expressed readiness for active interaction with the Bank.
Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted, including those relating to organizational and financial performance. The EDB Council agreed to appoint Kazakh Premier Olzhas Bektenov as its Chairman and Kazakh Finance Minister Madi Takiyev as the Deputy Chairman.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.06.2025, 14:30 18326
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth reaches 6%, PM
Tell a friend
Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan revealed how fuel price liberalization affected the country’s economy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said this year's economic growth dynamics are quite positive. "The GDP growth reached 6% over the past five months. In our opinion, one of the key indicators is the volume of capital investments. For the past five months, it exceeded 18%," the Prime Minister said.
He also outlined the sectors that recorded the most growth over five months.
The growth was seen in the construction sector, over 15%. The highest growth was reported in the sphere of transportation and warehousing, exceeding 23%. The manufacturing sector demonstrated 6% growth rates, trade 8%, the Prime Minister said.
He also noted that liberalization of the fuel market has a positive impact. Since the Government for many years adjusted fuel prices and the prices never reflected true market conditions, the Government embarked on a course of price liberalization. These efforts have already begun to yield results. Investments are gradually returning to this area. Previously, it was an unattractive investment destination. Now private business sees that the state has moved to price liberalization, the PM concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2025, 21:36 32656
RES in Kazakhstan: What new projects will be launched by 2027
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy continues working on development of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As of late 2024, there were 153 RES facilities in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 3,032MW, which enabled to supply 6.43% of the total volume of electricity in the country. To date, their number rose to 156 and their capacity is 3,122MW," Vice Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing.
According to him, RES facilities generated 7.581 billion kWh in 2024, of which:
- 4 513 billion kWh were generated by wind power facilities
- 1 889,6 billion kWh - by solar power facilities
- 1 177 billion kWh - by hydropower facilities
- 1.58 billion kWh - by bio-energy facilities
The Vice Minister said that 91 projects with an overall capacity of 2 258MW are under implementation now, which includes:
- 20 wind power stations (1 364.5 MW)
- 9 solar power stations (282.6 MW)
- 58 small hydropower stations (591.81MW)
- 4 bionenergy facilities (19.25MW)
Yessimkhanov then said that with the introduction of renewable energy auctions, more than 260 companies from 14 countries including China, Germany, Turkiye, France, UAE, South Korea and others are involved in RES development in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has proved to be an open and transparent platform for green energy investment," he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2025, 19:31 32861
New bank opens its doors in Kazakhstan
Images | The Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market issued a license for banking operations to BNK Commercial Bank, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The bank is reported to be part of South Korea’s BNK Financial Group Inc., an international financial holding company with assets exceeding $103 billion.
The opening of a foreign bank aligns with the President’s directive to attract reliable international banks to the country and boost competition in the banking sector, as outlined in his annual Address to the Nation in September 2023.
This is the first banking license issued in Kazakhstan since 2010.
BNK Bank focuses on the development of universal digital services, lending to small and medium-sized businesses, and auto financing.
At the time of its transformation, the organization’s assets totaled 25.8 billion tenge, with a loan portfolio of 21.8 billion tenge. By the end of 2024, it ranked 15th among microfinance organizations in terms of asset size.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.06.2025, 15:37 33101
Kazakhstan’s e-commerce grows sevenfold over past 5 years
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin described the future of e-commerce in Kazakhstan as promising, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today’s e-commerce soared to 3.2 trillion tenge, constituting 14.1% of total trade in Kazakhstan against 476 billion tenge recorded in 2020, the Minister said, answering the question of Majilis deputy Markhabat Zhaiymbetov.
The deputy stressed people still prefer offline shopping due to distrust in the internet and fraud fears to online shopping that offers convenience and advantages.
The Minister said 104 marketplaces operate in Kazakhstan currently. Among them are Kaspi.kz, Wildberries, Ozon, Halyk Market and others.
He added active construction of warehouses proves the growing interest in e-commerce. Kazpost is building warehouses up to 85,000 square meters in Almaty and Aktobe cities and Almaty and Turkistan regions.
Wildberries marketplace has eight logistics centers up to 44,000 square meters and is building 271,000 square meters more in Almaty and Astana. Ozon has two distribution centers up to 42,000 square meters in Almaty and Astana and is also building another one for 20,000 square meters in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2025, 17:27 94301
Kazakhstan and China develop 224 industrial projects worth USD 66.4 bln
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on Kazakhstan-China cooperation to discuss the development of investment projects signed following the talks between Presidents of Kazakhstan and China Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government's press service.
224 industrial projects worth 66.4 billion US dollars are being developed in Kazakhstan involving China’s investors. Some 50,000 jobs will be generated. As stated there, China ranks among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy with 26.4 billion US dollars infused in Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2024.
The PM stressed that the recent visit of China’s President to Kazakhstan gave an impetus to cooperation between the two states and highlighted the importance of the Industrial and Innovation Cooperation Forum Central Asia - China held in Astana. 58 commercial agreements worth 24 billion US dollars were signed on the margins of the forum.
He reminded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to attract no less than 150 billion US dollars in foreign investments by 2029. To this end, cooperation with China, one of the leading economic powers and Kazakhstan’s key investment partner, remains the country’s top priority. The recent visit of President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Head of State once again proved the high level of political and economic cooperation between the two nations.
PM Beketnov stressed the need to speed up activities in Abai, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, establish cooperation with partners and submit certain initiatives.
The meeting focused on the development of new agreements concluded between the regions and Chinese partners at the Central Asia-China Forum.
Almaty region signed seven documents worth over 6 billion US dollars, including projects in the green economy, logistics, agro-industrial complex and the manufacturing sector.
The city of Astana as well as Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions put forward their initiatives in infrastructure, agro-industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Following the meeting the state and local executive bodies were charged to ensure the development of the agreements signed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2025, 14:32 94006
Kazakhstan set to increase oil deliveries to Germany
Images | depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to increase oil deliveries to Germany up to 2 million tons, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Asset Magauov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, oil transportation in 2024 reached 83.5 million tons that is 8% or 6 million tons more against the plan or 4% more compared to 2023. 55.7 million tons were shipped via the CPC pipeline in 2024 at large.
He said the volume of oil deliveries to Germany via the Atyrau-Samara route grew by 50% in 2024 that is projected to double in 2025. Besides, Kazakh oil transit towards Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan rose by 27% to 1.4 million tons under the agreements with SOCAR. This year plans to increase oil transit by sea up to 1.7 million tons.
For the past five months, oil transportation hit 34.7 million tons that is 2% or 825,000 tons more against the plan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.06.2025, 19:30 53151
Karachaganak shareholders demanded additional $1B for gas processing plant construction - Ministry of Energy explains
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In response to an official inquiry from the Kazinform News Agency, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy explained why the project for the construction of a gas processing plant (GPP) at the Karachaganak field has not been implemented.
The development of the gas potential of the Karachaganak field and strengthening the country’s commercial gas reserves are of strategic importance. Over the course of two years, extensive negotiations were held on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project. Its planned capacity was 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Kazakhstan provided comprehensive support for the project. However, Kazakhstan deemed the terms proposed by the shareholders as economically unacceptable. Among these was the condition that Kazakhstan pays an additional $1 billion on top of covering 100% of the construction costs for the Karachaganak GPP," stated the Ministry’s experts.
The shareholders explained this demand by stating that it would be impossible to recoup the construction costs within 3-4 years, as the production sharing agreement with Kazakhstan expires in 2033.
Apparently, according to the Ministry of Energy, the Karachaganak shareholders tried to use the project as leverage in a dispute that is currently being reviewed by an independent tribunal.
Moreover, the shareholders demanded a complete halt to the ongoing arbitration case currently under review by an independent tribunal. In light of this, negotiations on the Karachaganak gas processing plant project - initiated within the framework of the Final Production Sharing Agreement for the Karachaganak project - have now concluded. Nonetheless, the issue of Karachaganak’s gas potential remains under consideration," the Ministry's official response stated.
Given the strategic importance of gas processing at Karachaganak, Kazakhstan is currently considering the possibility of implementing the project with other partners.
Possible options are being explored to carry out the project with alternative contractors, including the potential implementation of the GPP through the national company KazMunayGas," the Ministry reported.
The fate of the project has not yet been finalized. Negotiations on the potential implementation of the GPP construction at Karachaganak are still ongoing. According to the Ministry, an appropriate decision on the future of the project will be made following the outcome of these talks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.06.2025, 20:31Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev 24.06.2025, 19:3469556Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev 25.06.2025, 16:3461841Military service is great honor, Kazakh President 23.06.2025, 13:0361736Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships 23.06.2025, 10:0861506Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships 03.06.2025, 16:14222591Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11213396Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13212181UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58208416Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198851Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away