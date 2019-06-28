Kazakhstan showcases its agricultural export potential in China

Kazakhstan demonstrates its agricultural export potential at the 6th China International Food Safety, Technology and Innovation Exhibition unveiled on June 23 in Beijing.

Its organizers, the Economic Daily jointly with NEXT Federation, opened a pavilion stretching over 54 sq m for Kazakhstan and the largest exporter of farm products to China, New Zealand, known for quality natural food. The pavilion features the national booths and types of exported goods. For example, Kazakhstan showcases its chocolate, candies, honey, etc.

According to the organizers, the goal of the three-day expo is to show the potential of countries which export safe and quality foodstuff.

As stated there, last year Kazakhstan exported its farm products worth USD 258 million to China.

