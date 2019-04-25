Madrid. July 17. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan signed a series of cooperation agreements with Spain, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, July 11 -13, the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aset Isekeshev visited Spain. During the visit, A. Isekeshev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Spain, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margalit, Secretary General for Industry, Small and medium-sized business, Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism of Spain Luis Valero Artola, the executive director of UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), MarcioFavilla.



"Under the chairmanship of Isekeshev and Secretary of State for Trade of Spain, Jaime Garcia-Legacy the fifth meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission on cooperation in economy and industry was held," the press service says.



Also, according to the Ministry, the first meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish Business Council passed, which was attended by nearly 100 Spanish companies that have shown great interest in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan. The next meeting of the Business Council will be held this autumn in Astana.



In addition, as the Foreign Ministry informed, during the visit there were signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism of Spain on Cooperation in the field of industry, energy and tourism, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan and the Spanish Association of Standardization and Certification, and agreed to sign the Memorandum of Cooperation between the companies Kazakhtelecom and Telef?nica in the near future.



"Following the visit an agreement was reached to develop a road map of the Kazakh-Spanish cooperation in investment and technology and transfer, and establishing an ad hoc working group with participation of relevant ministries of both countries, National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, and other interested companies", specified in the press-service.



In addition, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were meetings with the major Spanish companies, such as OHL (infrastructure and concessions), Indra (information technology), Telefonica (Telecommunications), Maxam (mining sector), Gamesa (alternative energy), Gas Natural (energy), Ros Roca (ecology, energy, logistics), Santa Maria (tourism infrastructure), Next Limit Technologies (computer technology), etc.



Between Kazakhstan and Spain in 2009 a treaty on strategic partnership was signed. Spain is the fifth economy in the European Union, the country's GDP in 2012 was $1.37, per capita GDP is about $30 thousand. Bilateral trade for four months of 2012 is about $500 million.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.