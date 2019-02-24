Kazakhstan, South Korea's bilateral trade stood at US $2.5bn in 2018

Over 9 months of 2018, bilateral trade with South Korea amounted to US $2.5 billion, exports from Kazakhstan to US $2 billion, and imports from Japan to Kazakhstan to US $500 million, press office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

In the period from 2005 to 2018, gross influx of direct foreign investments from South Korea to Kazakhstan’s economy was US $5 billion.

Around 500 companies involving South Korean capital operate in Kazakhstan including Hyundai, LG, Samsung, Lotte Confectionery, SK, Dongil Highvill.

It was noted that China and South Korea could join the Kazakh "Green Bridge" initiative.

Kazakhstan’s "Green Bridge" environmental initiative for promoting the Europe and Asia’s Pacific partnership was launched by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 3rd Astana Economic Forum in May 2010. The initiative aims at the transition to a "green" economy based on multilateral partnership with business, public and international cooperation.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.