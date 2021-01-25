Kazakhstan started accepting applications for early withdrawal of pension savings

Kazakhstan has started accepting applications for early withdrawal of pension savings.

At 09.00 Nur-Sultan time, the site Enpf-otbasy.kz was launched, where depositors can apply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan published the approved rules for the use of lump-sum pension payments to improve housing conditions.

Thus, according to the approved rules, one-time pension payments are allowed to be used for:

- full settlement under contracts of purchase and sale, privatization, payment by installments, exchange (exchange) of housing, under contracts on shared participation in housing construction, subject to a guarantee in accordance with the legislation on shared participation;

- construction of an individual residential building, including the acquisition of land plot;

- making an initial payment for obtaining a mortgage housing loan;

- obtaining, partial or full repayment of debt, refinancing of a mortgage housing loan;

- acquisition of housing within the framework of financing by an Islamic bank;

- partial or full repayment of debt under long-term lease agreements with the option to purchase.

Lump-sum pension payments are used an unlimited number of times.

In order for the recipient to use the lump-sum pension payments assigned by the applicant in the person of the spouse and (or) close relatives, the parties conclude an agreement in the personal account on the assignment of lump-sum pension payments.

Parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted children, full and half brothers and sisters, grandfather, grandmother, grandchildren are considered close relatives.

The fact that the recipient owns housing is not a reason for refusing to receive and use lump-sum pension payments.

The funds can be spent on repairs only if the repairs were carried out within the framework of one bank loan agreement.

The use of one-time pension payments to improve housing conditions is carried out in a non-cash way.

The use of lump-sum pension payments for the acquisition of real estate from the recipient's spouse or close relatives is not allowed.

It is not allowed to sell real estate, registered in ownership using lump-sum pension payments, for five years. If the property is sold, the amount of pension payments will have to be returned. The rule applies only to residential mortgage loans with a remaining maturity of more than 5 years and for which there is an outstanding debt. That is, if the mortgage is paid off earlier, the moratorium is lifted.





