Kazakhstan to adopt pharmaceutical industry development program

As part of his working trip to the Karaganda region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting on the development of the pharmaceutical industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyazzat Byurabekova, Chair of the Board of SK-Pharmacy Erhat Iskaliev, Director of JSC Khimpharm A. Isenova, Head of LLP Super-pharm K. Kaymoldayev, Chair of the Association of Manufacturers of Medical Devices G. Mukhamedzhanova.





During the pandemic, following the results of 7 months of 2020, the production volumes of pharmaceutical companies increased by 23.2% to 70.2 billion tenge. There are 96 enterprises in the industry, of which 33 are for medicines, 41 are for medical devices, 22 are for medical equipment. Within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 41 projects were put into operation with an investment of 62.9 billion tenge and the creation of 5 thousand new jobs. “Growth points” of the Kazakhstani pharmaceutical industry are located in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty and Karaganda regions.





“The pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan has great potential for development. The main task is to make a breakthrough in the domestic production of medicines and medical devices, ensuring their sufficient stocks and expanding the range. The population of the country should have free access to quality medical products,” Mamin said.





In order to further develop domestic pharmaceutical production, the Head of Government instructed the Ministry of Industry, taking into account the opinion of the business community, to develop and in September 2020, submit a draft Program for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry.





The prime minister emphasized that optimal prices should be established on the domestic drug market, ensuring affordability and quality for the population, and reasonable profitability for business. At the same time, he instructed to approve the standards for the production of medical masks and other personal protective equipment.





The Ministry of Healthcare, together with SK-Pharmacy, was instructed to revise the mechanisms for planning the availability of medicines in medical organizations, to optimize the requirements for registration of medicines, and to introduce a system for predicting the volume of purchases for domestic manufacturers.





The Head of Government emphasized the need to ensure the accelerated entry of domestic medicines to foreign markets, to minimize barriers to the registration of new medicines.





As part of his working trip, Mamin visited ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, inspected the transport interchange of the Karaganda-Temirtau highway, and also familiarized himself with the work of healthcare facilities, the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex, an enterprise for the production of immunobiological and biopharmaceuticals, a plant for the production of technical and medical gases Linde Gas Kazakhstan, Amanat logistics complex for the maintenance and storage of medicines and medical products.





























