Kazakhstan to allocate over KZT400bn to support SMEs

Over KZT400bn is set to be provided to support SMEs in Kazakhstan.

At a government session, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that the development of small- and medium-sized business is one of the important factors to ensure economic sustainability.

344 projects worth KZT142bn were financed as part of the economy of simple things program in the first half-year. 724 more projects worth KZT424bn are set to be supported by the yearend," Mamin informed.

According to him, around 23 thousand projects to the tune of KZT492bn have received support under the Business Roadmap 2025 Program this year.

Nearly 32 thousand projects worth KZT1.2trl will be supported by the end of the year. Around 90 thousand jobs are to be created as part of the two programs," he said.

Support is mostly sought in commerce, service sector, manufacturing, transport and warehousing, and construction, he added.

During the pandemic, the anti-crisis measures to support business taken by the Government and Atameken NCE have proved effective," the Kazakh PM, adding all the measures need to be carried out by the end of the year said.









