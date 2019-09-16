Kazakhstan to allot extra 250B tenge for SME support

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Government to render support to the development of small and medium business.
In his State-of-the-Nation Address President Tokayev pointed out that SMEs still face various problems related to the activity of law-enforcement agencies. The Head of State urged the Government to update the system of SME support and allot additional 250 billion tenge to that end.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
