Kazakhstan to attend OPEC+ ministerial meeting

07.04.2020, 19:17 1270
Kazakhstan will attend the OPEC+ ministerial meeting which will be held as a video conference on April 9, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry reports.
 

Kazakhstan is always committed to constructive dialogue fulfilling all obligations assumed within the OPEC+ Agreement. We hope that the forthcoming talks will bring positive results," the Ministry's press release reads.

 
 
