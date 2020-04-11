Kazakhstan to attend OPEC+ ministerial meeting

Kazakhstan will attend the OPEC+ ministerial meeting which will be held as a video conference on April 9, the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry reports.
Kazakhstan is always committed to constructive dialogue fulfilling all obligations assumed within the OPEC+ Agreement. We hope that the forthcoming talks will bring positive results," the Ministry's press release reads.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
