Kazakhstan to create its own computer games

Almaty. November 27. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan is going to create its own computer games whose characters will be the heroes of fairy tales and legends.



According to Caspionet, the games will reflect national features because they will tell the audience about the culture and customs of Kazakh people. But the main aims of the computer games are to make the younger generation think in a new way and develop their logical thinking. The producers of the virtual games from Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus met in Astana today. The participants of the meeting spoke not about the harm of using video games, but about their own creations.



"The games allow children to develop. Of course, I think that this branch is worth of developing. This is a relatively new sector, which helps to ensure they have an intellectually stimulating environment," said Maksim Ivanchenko, computer games developer.



