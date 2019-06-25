Kazakhstan to earn $5 billion on transits, says Nursultan Nazarbayev

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, spoke about what the country has done for the development of the transport and logistics infrastructure.

We have handled all the transport and logistics challenges. The implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program is nearing completion. During this period of time, we have built and reconstructed roads totaling 12,500 km. This program will be completed in 2021, and we will build 17,000 km of roads. Then, we will proceed with intraregional roads. The highways we couldn't even dream of have been placed in service," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Besides, according to Yelbasy, Kazakhstan built 2,500 km of railways, renovated all airports in Kazakhstan, and constructed two state-of-the-art seaports in the Caspian Sea.

Integrating the Nurly Zhol Program with the Belt and Road Initiative made it possible to strengthen Kazakhstan's transit potential as a flourishing economic sector. We are a country living inland, we do not have access to the sea. Now freight shipments to Europe from China through Kazakhstan and back takes four times less time than by sea. Last year alone, revenue from transit reached $1.5 billion. When everything is built, Kazakhstan will gain $5 billion per annum for transit alone. Could we imagine 30 years ago that we will have direct access to the markets of Europe, the Asia-Pacific region? Certainly not," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

He pointed out that Kazakhstan has become the main gateway to continental trade in Eurasia.

