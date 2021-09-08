Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey

06.09.2021 3160
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey
The regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread held on August 31 discussed the issue of increasing flight frequency between Kazakhstan and Turkey, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Since mid-September, Turkish Airlines and Air Astana plan to increase flight en route Almaty-Istanbul from 2 to 3 flights a week. 
 
Besides, SCAT air carrier plans to fly from Aktobe to Istanbul twice a week. 
 
Further increase of the frequency of flights will depend on the epidemiological situation. 
 
All sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.
 
Source: Kazinform
 

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read