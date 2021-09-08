Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey

Since mid-September, Turkish Airlines and Air Astana plan to increase flight en route Almaty-Istanbul from 2 to 3 flights a week.
Besides, SCAT air carrier plans to fly from Aktobe to Istanbul twice a week.
Further increase of the frequency of flights will depend on the epidemiological situation.
All sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.
Source: Kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.