Kazakhstan to increase irrigated lands by 600,000 ha

Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government sitting about the second direction of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project.

National Fund assets decrease, Dossayev

The National Fund assets decreases due to market correction, National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dosayev told the Government sitting. The key trends at the world markets as signals of the U.S. Federal Reserve System incentives program curtailing and market correction led to a decrease in international reserves of the country. The assets of the National Bank hit USD 55 bln at the close of September reducing by USD 1.9 bln for a month," he added. USD 913 mln was sold to provide targeted and guaranteed transfers for USD 392 bln. The National Fund revenues made KZT 135 bln, as well as USD 259 mln or KZT 110 bln in equivalent. The investment revenue of the National Fund for September this year made (-) USD 1.20 bln or (-) 2.11% due to correction. As of October 11 the National Fund investment revenue partly retrieved to reach USD 250 mln since the start of the month. Source: Kazinform

National project for sustainable growth to attract T15.5 trillion of private investments

T15.5 trillion in private investment is planned to be attracted to the national project of Kazakhstan "Sustainable economic growth aimed at improving the welfare of people in Kazakhstan", Aset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy said. The total amount of funding for the national project is T15.9 trillion, including T402 billion in the republican budget. It is expected to attract T15.5 trillion of private investment," Irgaliyev said. The share of budgetary funds in the national project will make about 2.5%. According to the minister, the national project is aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth at a level of at least 5% by 2025. Source: KazTAG



Dossayev: Inflation accelerated in 13 regions, diesel fuel shortage affects other goods