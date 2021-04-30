Kazakhstan to launch 19 poultry farms

Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar briefed on the realization of the import substitution complex plan for 2021-2023.

The plan is targeted to launch 19 poultry farms, 35 commercial dairies annually, 9 meat processing plants and to build a new sugar plant in Zhambyl region under the plan within 3 years ahead. 8 commercial fish production projects will be also put on-stream," he said in a reply to the deputy inquiry.

The same time the un-favourable balance of agricultural foods import decreased from USD 1.1 bln in 2015 to USD 600 mln in 2020, i.e. by 45%. The import is represented largely by raw material for the food products which are not produced in Kazakhstan.













