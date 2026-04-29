28.04.2026, 11:28 8416
Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment
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The Kazakh Energy Ministry announced a planned redistribution of 260,000 tons of oil exports in May 2026 due to changes in transit schedules through the Druzhba pipeline system toward Germany’s PCK Schwedt refinery, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Oil will be redistributed along alternative routes. 100,000 tons of oil will be redirected to Ust-Luga port, and another 160,000 tons will be sent via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system (CPC).
The rerouting is operational in nature and fully coordinated with shippers, the Ministry said in a statement.
The authorities stressed the annual oil production targets remain unaffected. Kazakhstan’s existing transport infrastructure ensures stable exports and uninterrupted supply to global markets.
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28.04.2026, 19:20 7121
Kazakhstan plans to export AI heat network diagnostics project to Uzbekistan
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An AI-based system for diagnosing the condition of heating networks has been developed in Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a Government's meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, the project is a robotic diagnostic complex that conducts in-pipe inspections using the acoustic resonance method.
The AI model analyzes the collected data, assesses the technical condition of heating infrastructure, detects defects, and predicts accident risks.
A pilot project has been implemented at Quatjyluortalyq-3 in Shymkent. The project is currently at the scaling stage.
Following the pilot project in Shymkent, significant results were achieved, including a reduction in repair budgets of up to 75% and an economic effect of up to 887 million tenge per year," Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.
The minister added that the product has export potential, and efforts are underway to promote it in the market of Uzbekistan.
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28.04.2026, 13:27 7571
10 AI-based projects underway in Kazakhstan’s railway sector
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Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke about artificial intelligence projects currently being implemented in Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, a key tool of the transformation has been the Smart Cargo platform, which brings together government agencies and business representatives. All cargo information is available through a QR code.
AI automatically checks documents, builds routes, tracks cargo movement, and determines the required permits. As a result, border crossing time has been reduced from four hours to 30 minutes," Nurlan Sauranbayev said.
Digitalization has also reached the railway sector, where around 10 AI-based projects are being implemented. The main one is the KinetiX diagnostic system.
Previously, diagnostics were carried out manually, took up to two hours, and depended on the human factor. Now the system automatically uses video analytics to detect wagon defects, predict faults, and monitor nine key parameters in real time. As a result, the diagnostic process has been reduced to eight minutes," the minister said.
In road transport, an intelligent freight control system is also being introduced. AI determines transport routes, compares data with weigh station records, detects violations, and automatically sends alerts. This helps prevent bypassing weight control checks and reduces road wear.
A unified intelligent transport system, e-Kōlik, is also being developed. Built on the QazTech platform, it will integrate all modes of transport. The system will collect and process data, forecast traffic flows, and automatically make operational decisions.
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28.04.2026, 11:30 8736
National Strategy "Digital Qazaqstan": Government Reviews AI Implementation Across Economic Sectors
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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of implementing artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy was discussed. Reports were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Ministers of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, as well as the management of JSC Kazakhtelecom, the Grain Consortium, and the IT startup Ascle, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to digitalization and the widespread introduction of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, which is one of the key factors in the comprehensive modernization of the country.
On the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a draft of the National Strategy for Large-Scale Digitalization and Total Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Technologies ‘Digital Qazaqstan’ has been prepared. This document will define the conceptual vision for the development of the sector in the long term and will allow for coordinated implementation of the tasks set in this area. In the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State, we must give a significant impetus to the digital transformation of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Last year, Kazakhstan’s IT services exports exceeded $1 billion. The need to maintain the current pace was emphasized. At the same time, according to international experts, by 2030 the contribution of artificial intelligence to the global economy will exceed $22 trillion, which requires accelerated development of digital infrastructure and increased global competitiveness of the country. It was noted that the introduction of digital technologies at domestic enterprises contributes to improving product quality, industrial safety, and labor productivity.
Attention was paid to the development of computing power. The country already operates the Alem.Cloud and AL Farabium supercomputer clusters, which are included in the global TOP-500 ranking. In connection with the growing number of requests from state bodies and businesses for computing resources, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to take measures to increase current computing capacity and form a flexible resource allocation policy so that limited capacity does not become a constraining factor.
The need to intensify work on attracting investors to implement the "Data Center Valley" project in Pavlodar Region was noted. Kazakhstan must create favorable conditions for attracting investments and IT specialists, including foreign ones. The relevant ministry was instructed to submit proposals to improve legislation for the regulation and stimulation of cloud service providers.
The Head of Government emphasized that the availability of high-quality and accessible data is a key condition for the large-scale implementation of AI. Tasks were set to eliminate data fragmentation, ensure business access to state datasets, and introduce uniform standards for their use. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was instructed to complete the formation of the methodological framework and focus on creating sectoral "data lakes", as well as to intensify work on digitization and regular data population.
The private sector plays an important role in AI development. Emphasis was placed on the need to create economic incentives for business and ensure support for high-digitalization projects from financial institutions. It was instructed to form a single pool of AI projects to improve coordination efficiency and avoid duplication and dispersion of resources. As a result, AI should become a real driver of the economy.
The Prime Minister noted that modern challenges require a transition to more accurate tools for socio-economic planning. Artificial intelligence can process large data arrays, identify patterns, and form more accurate forecasts. This will improve the effectiveness of state economic policy.
In this regard, the Ministry of National Economy, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, must introduce a specific mechanism for using artificial intelligence to forecast the development of economic processes.
For most enterprises, especially small and medium-sized businesses, AI remains a complex and inaccessible tool. The main reasons are the lack of competencies, resources, and understandable implementation mechanisms. Therefore, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with interested state bodies, needs to develop approaches to stimulate the introduction of artificial intelligence by small and medium-sized businesses.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education must build a systematic approach not only to training new specialists in this field, but also to retraining existing personnel from various sectors.
The new Constitution for the first time enshrines the rights of citizens to the protection of personal data. This gives impetus to the further development of the industry and reflects the strategic priorities of the state. Current legislation provides for the need to protect personal data when operating artificial intelligence systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence was instructed to ensure proper control to prevent unauthorized access by third parties and systems to personal data, as well as to protect rights to intellectual property objects.
It was noted that the "Digital Qazaqstan" strategy is aimed at the comprehensive digital transformation of the country and the transition from pilot initiatives to the systemic implementation of artificial intelligence in the economy.
Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.
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27.04.2026, 19:28 21181
Kazakhstan Presented Its Foreign Economic Priorities at the Delphi Economic Forum
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the Delphi Economic Forum, one of the most authoritative international discussion platforms in Southeast Europe, bringing together representatives of governments, business circles, expert communities, and international organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The participation of the Kazakh delegation in the Forum was aimed at promoting the country’s foreign economic priorities, strengthening cooperation with Greece and the European Union, as well as expanding investment and trade ties.
On the sidelines of the Forum, Alibek Kuantyrov participated in a panel session together with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Harry Theoharis. During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on global economic development, energy and transport connectivity, resilience of international supply chains, and prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan, Greece, and Europe.
In his remarks, the Kazakh diplomat underlined the growing role of Kazakhstan as a reliable economic partner of Europe, the largest transit hub in Central Asia, and a key participant in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Particular attention was given to the country’s policy of economic diversification, industrial development, infrastructure modernization, and the creation of new logistics routes between Asia and Europe.
Harry Theoharis emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the European Union and reliable partners in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s significance in ensuring energy stability, transport connectivity, and the development of new trade routes. He also expressed interest in further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.
The Kazakh delegation also took part in the roundtable entitled "Kazakhstan’s Investment Potential and Opportunities for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece," organized jointly with Greece’s national agency Enterprise Greece. The event was attended by representatives of business circles, sectoral associations, and the investment community of Greece.
Addressing the participants of the roundtable, Alibek Kuantyrov noted that Greece is an important partner for Kazakhstan both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. He stated that bilateral trade turnover reached USD 2.4 billion in 2025, while Kazakhstan became the second largest supplier of crude oil to Greece.
At the same time, considerable potential for further diversification of cooperation was emphasized. Kazakhstan invited Greek companies to participate in projects in renewable energy, transport and logistics, metallurgy, waste management, agro-industry, pharmaceuticals, tourism, digital technologies, and manufacturing.
During the visit, the Deputy Minister also held a meeting with Executive Director of the Institute of Energy for Southeast Europe Costis Stambolis. The parties discussed current trends in regional energy markets, prospects for strengthening Europe’s energy security, development of transportation routes for Kazakh energy resources to European markets, as well as opportunities for cooperation in analytics, expert exchanges, and reciprocal participation of Kazakh and Greek representatives in international energy events held in both countries.
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27.04.2026, 13:37 22276
Prospects for Investment Cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE Discussed in Abu Dhabi
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and CEO of ADNOC, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, as well as ways to advance collaboration in the field of renewable energy.
The Kazakh Minister noted the steady positive dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation. In particular, following the results of 2025, the UAE ranked among the top five largest investors in Kazakhstan, with investment volumes reaching approximately 1.64 billion US dollars. Growth in mutual trade was also noted.
Special attention was given to the 1 GW wind power plant project in the Zhambyl region, implemented by Masdar. This project is one of the largest renewable energy initiatives in Central Asia and stands as a vivid example of strategic partnership between the two countries.
In addition, the parties discussed prospects for further expansion of the project, including increasing its capacity and introducing advanced energy storage solutions.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation in new areas, including green hydrogen projects, localization of production, and the development of value chains, expressing confidence that this visit would provide additional momentum to investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.
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27.04.2026, 12:30 20801
Bektenov Holds Meeting with Global Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers: New Localization Agreements Signed in Kazakhstan
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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with heads of leading foreign companies in the agricultural machinery sector from Europe, Canada, and the USA. The meeting, held in line with the Head of State’s instructions on the development of mechanical engineering and import substitution, focused on deepening industrial cooperation, localizing production, and introducing modern agricultural technologies at domestic enterprises, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the growing needs of the agricultural sector create a stable and predictable market for agricultural machinery. Kazakhstan ranks 6th in the world by area of agricultural land. Sown areas amount to about 24 million hectares. The gross output of agriculture last year exceeded 9 trillion tenge, with growth of more than 6%. Grain harvest reached 26 million tons, and oilseeds - 5 million tons.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the development and enhancement of the technological potential of the agricultural sector. Growth in production volumes, increased productivity, and expansion of export supplies raise the requirements for the technical equipping of farmers. Therefore, machinery renewal, its availability, and support for domestic producers are considered as basic conditions for the further development of the industry. Kazakhstan’s partnership with leading foreign manufacturers is of a stable, mutually beneficial nature and is oriented toward long-term cooperation. The Government is ready to create conditions for new production facilities with project support at all stages - from localization to entering foreign markets," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
More than 130,000 tractors, about 30,000 combines, and over 200,000 units of trailed and mounted equipment are currently in operation in the country. At the same time, the level of fleet renewal last year was 6.5%. The target is to bring this indicator to 10% annually. To achieve this, the state has built a consistent system of support measures, including subsidies of up to 30% of the cost of machinery, reduction of credit and leasing burdens, and preferential financing at 5% for domestically produced equipment. The measures taken are already yielding results - over the past two years, the volume of domestic machinery sales has increased by 35%, from 7,700 to 10,400 units, with demand shifting toward more complex and high-tech machines. Currently, 8 large enterprises operate, producing over 8,000 tractors and 1,200 combines annually. The share of domestic machinery in the domestic market has reached about 90%.
International partners expressed interest in further deepening localization, technology transfer, development of service infrastructure, and expanding their presence in the Kazakh market. Issues of forming a complete technological chain and improving the availability of modern high-tech machinery for domestic farmers were discussed.
Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign multilateral agreements aimed at localizing agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan based on the production facilities of the Localization Center in Kostanay.
Agreements were concluded between JSC AgromashHolding KZ, LLP Eurasia Group AG, and leading global manufacturers - Väderstad Group, Dewulf, Lindsay Corporation, Amity Technology, Frans Vervaet B.V., Kuhn Group, and Brandt.
The implementation of these agreements is aimed at strengthening the potential of the industry and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s status in the global industrial production system.
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25.04.2026, 21:01 39531
Kazakhstan and Greece Shape a Portfolio of Joint Investment Projects
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As part of the working visit to the Hellenic Republic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a series of meetings with representatives of government authorities and business circles of the country. Following the negotiations, priority areas were identified for launching new investment projects and further expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Harris Theocharis, the parties discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the Kazakhstan-Greek Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation, as well as current issues on the bilateral agenda.
Kazakhstan occupies an important place among Greece’s key partners, particularly in the energy sector. At the same time, we see significant potential for expanding cooperation in areas such as agriculture, logistics, and several other industries," the Greek diplomat noted.
In turn, Kuantyrov emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepen cooperation and move towards the practical implementation of joint initiatives. "We see substantial potential for launching joint projects in industry, energy, and infrastructure. It is important to focus on the implementation of concrete initiatives capable of ensuring mutual benefit and sustainable economic impact," stated the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Particular attention was paid to financial, economic, and institutional cooperation. In this regard, during a meeting with the Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue of Greece Georgios Pitsilis, the parties discussed improving tax administration, the digitalization of public services, as well as prospects for concluding an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.
As part of the talks with the President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Serhat Köksal and the Deputy CEO of "Growthfund" (the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, Greece’s sovereign wealth fund) Panagiotis Stampoulidis, opportunities were explored to establish practical investment cooperation, including participation in infrastructure and financial projects in Kazakhstan.
During meetings with representatives of the Greek business community, the Deputy Minister also held discussions with the leadership of companies "METLEN Energy & Metals", "Desserta Hellas", "CCC" and others. Specific financing mechanisms and prospects for implementing joint projects in metallurgy, energy, petrochemicals, the agro-industrial sector, and the development of industrial infrastructure were discussed.
Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying investment cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing direct contacts between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Greece.
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24.04.2026, 12:24 46316
National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%
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The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to set the base rate at 18.0% with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, nationalbank.kz reports.
Annual inflation in March 2026 slowed to 11.0% (11.7% in February): food inflation stood at 11.7% (12.7%), non-food at 11.3% (11.6%), and services at 10.0% (10.8%).
The slowdown in inflation was facilitated by moderately tight monetary conditions, positive exchange rate dynamics, and stabilization of consumer demand, partly driven by a decline in consumer lending growth, as well as the moratorium on utility and fuel price increases, and other anti-inflationary measures of the Government.
Monthly inflation in March decreased to 0.6% after 1.1% in February. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation have also slowed. At the same time, their current levels remain above those consistent with achieving the 5% target, which indicates persistent inflationary pressure in the economy.
Inflation expectations of the population for the year ahead are estimated at 14.6% (13.7%) and remain elevated. Expectations of professional market participants for inflation for 2026 are maintained at the level of 10.0%.
In the external sector, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East is accompanied by an increase in world prices for energy, food and fertilizers. This increases inflationary pressure in a number of countries and elevates the risks of rising import costs for Kazakhstan. In Russia, inflation remains elevated, while the Bank of Russia maintains its orientation toward its return to the target in 2027. In the Eurozone and the USA, the acceleration of inflation in March was accompanied by growing uncertainty and increased inflation risks. In these conditions, the ECB and the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, confirming a more cautious approach to further decisions.
Economic growth based on preliminary data in January-March 2026 amounted to 3.0% in annual terms. Despite the weaker dynamics of the oil sector, economic growth as a whole remains resilient due to high activity in a number of sectors. The strongest growth rates are observed in construction, transport, manufacturing, and trade.
Pro-inflationary risks are primarily associated with the strengthening of external inflationary pressure amid the conflict in the Middle East. Additional risks stem from the resumption of utility and fuel tariff increases above inflation after the completion of the moratorium, as well as secondary effects from the increase in regulated prices, including through higher input costs for businesses. The ongoing adaptation of businesses to tax changes and persistently elevated inflation expectations require monitoring. In the medium term, consistent fiscal consolidation and appropriately calibrated quasi-fiscal stimulus remain an important condition for maintaining the disinflationary trajectory.
Current disinflationary processes are facilitated by the gradual normalization of consumer demand, including a slowdown in retail lending. These dynamics are taking shape against the backdrop of continued moderately tight monetary conditions. Along with this, measures to reduce excess liquidity are being taken, including the increase in minimum reserve requirements (MRR) and mirroring operations. The strengthening of the tenge exchange rate provides support for disinflation.
The emerging disinflationary dynamics require further consolidation. Before transitioning to the easing of monetary conditions, it is necessary to obtain confirmation of the sustainability of the disinflationary process amid the resumption of regulated price and tariff reforms, as well as the intensification of the quasi-fiscal impulse in the second half of the year. In addition, the monitoring and analysis of the economy's adaptation to tax changes is important. The external economic environment requires close monitoring.
The National Bank will continue to assess the rates of inflation decline, the dynamics of domestic demand, the actual execution of fiscal consolidation, the parameters of quasi-fiscal stimulus and regulated prices, as well as the emerging external environment and its influence on inflationary processes. Provided that current trends persist and no new shocks arise, the National Bank will be ready to consider the possibility of reducing the base rate in its subsequent decisions.
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