Kazakhstan to review second phase of Kashagan oilfield development

Kazakhstan will not approve an existing proposal to develop the second phase of the Kashagan oilfield due to prohibitive costs, Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Monday, Caspian Factor reported.



The Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea is the world's biggest oil discovery since Prudhoe Bay in Alaska in the 1960s. An international consortium, including Eni (ENI.MI) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), is developing the project.



Commercial production from the first phase is scheduled to begin by the end of 2012, but Kazakhstan has yet to approve a costly second phase that could potentially more than double production to 1 million barrels per day.



"The relevant authorities cannot yet approve the concept put forward by the contractor," Mynbayev told a ministry meeting.



He declined to give details about the existing proposal for the second phase, its projected costs or proposed start-up date.



"We are not about to approve a phase that is inefficient from an economic point of view," he said. "Let's see where we go from here."



North Caspian Operating Company B.V. (NCOC), which runs the Kashagan project, declined immediate comment.



The consortium said in August, after similar comments from Mynbayev, that a "careful review" of the second phase began in 2009 with the aim of delivering a long-term contribution to Kazakhstan while adhering to safety and environmental standards.



Kazakhstan plans to increase crude oil production by more than 20 percent to 100 million tonnes by 2015, and by 60 percent to 130 million tonnes by 2020. Kashagan will contribute much of this additional volume.



The consortium's members also include France's Total (TOTF.PA), U.S. majors ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N), Japan's Inpex (1605.T) and Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company, KazMunaiGas [KMG.UL].



KazMunaiGas President and Chief Executive Officer Kairgeldy Kabyldin said in August that the second phase of Kashagan was likely to be postponed until 2018 or 2019. He did not specify an original start date. (Additional reporting by Maria Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by Robin Paxton)



