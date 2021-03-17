Kazakhstan to triple the export of medicines - up to $ 174 million

Kazakhstan is going to increase the volume of exports of medicines by three times - up to $ 174 million, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development said.

The implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the pharmaceutical and medical industry until 2025 will allow us to increase the production volume of the industry - 2.5 times from T92 billion to 230 billion, the volume of drug exports – by three times from $ 58 million to $ 174 million," he said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.