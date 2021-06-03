Kazakhstan to unify building codes and regulations with Russia

Kazakhstan is going to unify its building codes and regulations with Russia, reports the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A delegation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar paid a working visit to the Russian Federation. During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin, the parties discussed the issues of implementing joint projects in the road sector, reconstruction of border checkpoints.





The parties also resolved to work out issues on the unification of building codes and regulations of Kazakhstan and Russia, which will increase the economic efficiency of design solutions in construction.









