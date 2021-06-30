Kazakhstan will supply oil to Belarus

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Alexander Guryanov, signed an inter-government agreement on the oil and petroleum products supply to Belarus, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry reported.





Under the Treaty on Eurasian Economic Cooperation dated May 29, 2014, the supply of oil and petroleum products between the EAEU member states is regulated by separate bilateral agreements.





In continuation of the fruitful interaction between the countries and progress along the path of Eurasian economic integration, an intergovernmental Agreement on trade-economic cooperation in the oil sector was signed today.





The agreement defines the conditions for the supply of oil and petroleum products to the Republic of Belarus. Cooperation of the parties is based on the protection of mutual interests.





After signing the agreement, the parties will start discussing the potential supply volumes, taking into account the economic interests of Kazakhstan.









