Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline possibly to start operating at its full capacity by 2014

Almaty. November 12. Kazakhstan Today - According to Kairkeldy Kabyldin, the Director General of KazTransOil, the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline will start working at its full capacity by 2014.



"Commercial talks are currently underway between Chinese and Kazakhstan representatives. We launched the oil pipeline with a capacity of 10 million tpy in 2005 and last year we increased it to 14 million tpy. The nominal capacity is 20 million tpy. According to the agreement with China, we are planning to bring Atasu-Alashankou section to 20 million tpy to ensure sufficient supplies to China," Energy Global quotes Kabyldin.



"According to him, at Atasu-Alashankou section the construction of two pumping stations has already begun this year," the online edition reports.



"We are in talks on the section from Atyrau to Alashankou to define the funding base and the commercial parameters and rates. We currently need around 100 billion tenge (US$ 667 million) to bring Atyrau-Alashankou section to 20 million tenge," he added.



"KazTransOil's Director General did not exclude the possibility of using the funds received from implementation of the People's IPO campaign," the article says.



"The money from IPO will be first of all invested in reconstruction and modernisation of our assets that are 100% controlled by KazTransOil to ensure their efficiency. If we decide that Chinese project also gives a certain guaranteed investment payback, of course, we will see into the possibility of using the IPO money," Energy Global quotes Kabyldin.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.