Kazakhstani authorities approved launch of regular flights with Qatar

The Kazakhstani authorities have approved the opening of regular flights with Qatar, said the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

Thanks to the work of the civil aviation committee and the aviation authorities of Qatar to create and expand the legal framework in the field of air communication between the twostates, Qatar Airways plans to start operating regular flights to Kazakhstan from October 15 between the cities of Doha and Almaty," the report reads.

The flights are planned to be operated with a frequency of two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircraft with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the published schedule on the airline's website.













