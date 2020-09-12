Kazakhstanis acquired over 2.300 gold ingots in Aug

In August 2020, residents of the country purchased 2,353 ingots with a total weight of 112.5 kg from second-tier banks and non-bank exchange offices, the National Bank’s press service reports.

According to the NB, gold bars are presented in five varieties: 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 g. The most popular among buyers is a 10 g bar - its share of the total sales is 26% - 8 481 pieces. This is followed by 100-gram - 7,248 pieces (22%), 20-gram - 7,020 pieces (21%), 5-gram - 6,388 pieces (19%), 50-gram - 4,071 pieces (12%).

The leader among the regions in buying the ingots is Almaty (55% of the total number of sold ingots), followed by Atyrau (15%), Nur-Sultan (10%) and other regions (20%).

Since the launch of the Program, 118 metered bars with a total weight of 3.2 kg have been accepted for the buyback. This is due to the fact that gold bars are a long-term instrument for investment and accumulation of savings. The main factor in ensuring liquidity of the gold bullion market is the possibility of redemption of ingots by banks and non-bank exchange offices with the payment of money to the client on a day-to-day basis, "the message says.

Currently, you can buy and sell gold bars at Halyk Bank, Eurasian Bank, Jэsan Bank, Bank CenterCredit, as well as in non-bank exchange offices.

The press service recalled that each ingot is produced with protective elements (mirror surface of ingots, microtext and embossed edge) and in a special package that protects the ingots from mechanical damage and makes it easy to check whether the package has been opened or not. The protective packaging is also the ingot's quality certificate. Therefore, it is recommended to store the ingot carefully and not to open the packaging.

The program for the sale and repurchase of refined gold bars for the population was launched by the National Bank of Kazakhstan in 2017. A total of 33,208 gold bars with a total weight of 1.19 tons have been sold since 2017.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.