Kazakhstanis bought over 15,000 gold bars in 2019

Kazakhstanis bought 15,732 gold weighted bullions in 2019 under the programme of sale and purchase of fine gold weighted bullions launched by the National Bank in 2017.

The total weight of gold bullions is 469,320grams (469kg).

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan leads in sale of gold weighted bullions to the population.

The gold bars are sold in 5g, 10g, 20g, 50g and 100g.

Meanwhile, 84 gold weighted bullions with the total weight of 2,600g were repurchased in 2019.

The cost of the gold is 18,842.31 tenge per a gram.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.