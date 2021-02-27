Kazakhstanis may be allowed to withdraw interest from pension savings

Kazakhstanis may be allowed to withdraw investment income from pension deposits. But only those who entrusted their savings to management companies.





We are working on such an issue as the withdrawal of investment profitability at the end of the year. Let's say you transferred 100 tenge to an investment company. At the end of the year, there was 10%, that is, 10 tenge. Then you will be able to withdraw it, "said Alexander Kamchatny, head of the department of the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development.





It is noted that at the moment 99 people have already used this service. The total amount of transfers from the UAPF amounts to almost KZT 260 million. Management companies have the right to invest savings in the securities of Kazakhstan and other countries, as well as in bank deposits.





It was forbidden for depositors to open deposits personally, as there is a risk of losing funds. And now citizens can apply for the withdrawal of pensions for health. Due to their savings, it will be possible to correct vision, heal teeth and rare diseases.













