Kazakhstanis owe over KZT 30 bn on transport tax

The debt of Kazakhstanis on transport tax exceeded 30 billion tenge, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





More than 1 million people all over the country are in debt amounting to 30.7 billion tenge. Of the total debt, 26.8 billion tenge is the principal amount of the debt, the remaining 3.8 billion tenge is accrued interest.





The largest debts are registered outside Almaty. Residents of the southern city have accumulated transport tax debts for 6.1 billion tenge. Then the Almaty region comes. Car owners in this region have not paid 4.8 billion tenge in taxes. Nur-Sultan closes the top three in terms of the amount of debt. Capital drivers have a debt to the state in the amount of almost 3 billion tenge.





The anti-rating by the number of debtors is headed by the Almaty region, where more than 165 thousand people have not fulfilled their tax obligations. The second line is occupied by Almaty: the number of debtors there exceeds 107 thousand people. The TOP-3 also includes the Turkestan region - 104 thousand people.





According to the norms of the Tax Code, a penalty is charged for each delayed day after the tax payment deadline. To pay tax, individuals do not have to go to the state revenue authorities. It is enough to install the e-Salyq Azamat mobile application, through which you can see the amount of debt and pay tax online. Also, Kazakhstanis can use the applications of second-tier banks," the message says.













