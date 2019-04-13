Kazakhstan's citizens buy shares of Apple and Facebook

Almaty. September 27. Kazakhstan Today - The brokers recommend to pay attention to such Kazakhstan's issuers as Kazakhmys, ENRC and KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, which are engaged in raw material sphere, as for the banks, they recommend Halyk Bank.



According to Caspionet, the shares of Russian oil and mining and metallurgical companies such as Gazprom, Surgutneftegaz, Norilsk Nickel and Severstal are popular among the citizens of Kazakhstan engaged in the international market. Brokers reported this information to the Kapital.kz business portal. The shares of Apple and Facebook, gold futures and stock indices, such as S&P500, Eurostoxx 60 and others have been gaining in popularity recently.



