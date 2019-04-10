Kazakhstan's consumer market developing rapidly

Almaty. October 19. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan's consumer finance market is developing quite rapidly, which is indicated by the increasing public demand for the product.



According to Caspionet, the share of retail loans exceeded 28% of total loans in the past month alone.



"The main reason for the growth lies is the general growth of the consumer market, which increases at 20-30% per year. The second important thing is the customers' greater willingness to take out loans. The general loan penetration is growing as well," said Pavel Maco, Chairman of Board of Directors of Home Credit Bank JSC.



According to bankers, some retail chains sell 65% of their goods on credit. This is a very high level. Financiers constantly expand the range of services in order to boost the market. For example, people can now buy car parts such as tires on credit. Next year, bankers will offer a wide range of loans for people in Kazakhstan for medical services, education, and travel. So far, people mostly purchase electronics on loans.



"TVs are very popular along with computers, laptops, and mobile phones. And lately seasonal things like building materials are starting to be popular," Pavel Maco said.



Consumer loans differ from others due to the fact that they are likely to be unsecured. Accordingly, there is a negative factor lying in their insecurity and in case of default the loan will be completely unrecoverable.



