Kazakhstan's digital economy develops rapidly

Almaty. November 21. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan's digital economy has started to develop especially rapidly in recent years thanks to the advent of the government in the sphere of e-commerce. So initially, the sector was stimulated by the adoption of a number of laws regulating public procurement.



Today, however, big business is almost at the same level as the state in terms of the volume of purchases made on electronic trading platforms, Caspionet writes.



Electronic procurement market is rapidly developing in Kazakhstan. Last year, the head of the e-commerce centre said there was a peak in the public sector, whereas this year representatives of private companies have reported an increase in trading. Large financial institutions, educational establishments, and the industrial sector are known to be customers in this area. Procurement in IT and printing is the main driver of growth in the e-commerce market, both in the private and public sectors.



Construction and fieldwork dominate among the services while project design works are considered less popular. The third place belongs to the purchase of office supplies and furniture. The desire of senior management of major companies to make the procurement system transparent was the main impetus for the development of private electronic platforms.



"The volume increases threefold annually. This happened after the adoption of public procurement law and as the Internet became more popular. Our suppliers make price offers based on auction, so the price falls on average by 15%. This is a good indicator," said Yevgeny Shutilin, Commercial Director of MP.KZ Electronic Trading Platform.



These figures are driven by several factors. Firstly, it is the number of competing suppliers. Money is also saved by reduced costs of transferring documents into electronic form, simplified order and delivery of goods, reduced overhead costs, reduced cost of attracting suppliers per unit of product and optimized selection of suppliers. Savings earned by the customer are obvious as the competitive environment leads to a decline in the total cost of their order. In general, the formal system of e-procurement in Kazakhstan can be divided into three major types.



