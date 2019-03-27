Kazakhstan's exports of chemical products made USD 3.9 billion in 2012

Almaty. June 5. Kazakhstan Today - The volume of exports of chemical products increased by 12% to 3.9 billion U.S. dollars in Kazakhstan in 2012, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and New Technologies Asset Issekeshev said at a Government session.



"From 2009 to 2012 the volume of exports of chemical products of high added value in nominal terms increased by 67.7%. In 2012, exports increased by 12% and amounted to 3.9 billion U.S. dollars," he said, according to the Prime Minister's official website.



At the same time, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, labor productivity in the chemical industry increased 3.7 times and made 48.3 thousand dollars in 2012.



The Minister stressed that "in case of successful implementation of specific projects planned for 2020 it will be possible to create over 15 thousand permanent jobs, 20 thousand jobs for the construction period, production output of the industry will be more than 1 trillion tenge."



