Kazakhstan's GDP growth to reach 6% this year

Almaty. July 23. Kazakhstan Today - Previously projected growth of the economy of Kazakhstan for the current year remains at the planned level of 6%, Minister of Economy and Budget Planning Yerbolat Dossayev said today at a meeting of the Government.

According to the Prime Minister's official website, he noted that in the first half of the year all the indicators were in a safe zone. However, despite the positive trend, some industries are lagging behind the target parameters.

"Thus, in January-June this year, crude oil production is 1.8 percentage points below the planned figure, which reduced economic growth by 0.3 percentage points," the Minister said.

The country's steel production reduced by 15.6%. Thus, the negative contribution to GDP was 0.2 percentage points. The main reason for the decline in output in addition to reducing demand was the unstable operation of blast furnaces and high equipment failure rates at JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau".

"Given the instability in the world economy, the Government carries out a systematic monitoring of economic processes in the country and in the world. In the framework of the anti-crisis plan on an ongoing basis the Government monitors threshold indicators that determine the economy's resilience to external and internal shocks," Dossayev said.

"However, realistically assessing the situation in the global economy, with reduction in external demand, in the second half-year it is necessary to take concrete steps for the successful functioning of the economy and countering crisis trends," the Minister concluded.



