Kazakhstan's G-Global and Global Silk Way initiatives presented in Beijing

Today, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in China held a presentation of G-Global and the forthcoming Global Silk Way forum which will be held in Astana on July 3-4.





Among the attendees of the event were the representatives of ZTE, Wanda Group, Lenovo, CITIC Securities, CNPC, CNSA, China Unicom, CITIC Group, Tencent, as well as the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC, Silk Road Fund and other organizations.





After the welcome speech of Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev, the head of the G-Global International Secretariat Serik Nugerbekov addressed the Chinese partners.





According to him, it is necessary to explain to the people of the countries along the Silk Road that the Belt and Road initiative, the concept of building a community of shared future for all humankind proposed by Xi Jinping and the G-Global project take into account the interests of all states.





Mr. Nugerbekov stressed that the need for the Digital Silk Road is growing in the current era of the Internet and digitalization and that the G-Global platform is a step in this direction.





In an interview with Kazinform, deputy chairman of the Association of Chinese Investors and the China International Council for the Promotion of Multinational Corporations, Meng Xiaosu, shared his impressions of the event.





He stressed that the Chinese investors intend to participate in the forthcoming forum in Astana, adding that Kazakhstan is the first country on the Economic belt of the Silk Road. He also noted the well-established nature of the countries' leaders relations. According to him, Kazakhstan and China always support each other's initiatives and the G-Global project, as well as the concept of the community of shared future for all humankind, are no exception.





As previously reported, the participants of the roundtable Kazakhstan and China in the New Era of Relations that was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China were invited to take part in the Global Silk Road forum on July 3-4 in Astana.









