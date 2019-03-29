Kazakhstan's insurance market develops further

Almaty. October 18. Kazakhstan Today - According to the Financial Supervision Committee under the National Bank of Kazakhstan, as of September 1, the insurance market is experiencing an increase in the level of concentration of insurance premiums and insurance payments. Since the beginning of the year, the amount of liabilities of insurance (reinsurance) companies rose by 23.2% to 192.7 billion tenge.



According to Caspionet, Kazakhstan's insurance market is developing. Over the first eight months of the year, insurance and reinsurance premiums reached nearly 155.5 billion tenge, 27.5% above last year's level. Not only premiums, but payments grew as well. If payments rise, the loss ratio of insurance business increases correspondingly, according to market participants.



"The rate that characterizes the market movement is on a positive path. In 2010 the loss ratio in the market was 17% and it is now about 30%. This is not very positive for insurance companies, but it is good for insurers as we are moving towards a civilized market, and not just collecting money," said Vladimir Akentyev, First Deputy Chairman of Board, Kommesk-Omіr Insurance Company.



Health insurance is becoming more and more popular in Kazakhstan every year. And, naturally, payments have also grown in this sector. However, the main reason lies in the constant rise in prices of medication and medical services. Auto-hull insurance also contributes to increased payments of insurance companies.



"The number of insurance cases did not increase dramatically, but the average amount paid has. We analyzed this and it's due not only to the overall growth of the number of cars, but also there are many new cars and their repairs are much more expensive than it was before," Vladimir Akentyev said.



According to the regulator, total assets of insurance companies increased by nearly 7% in 4 months and reached 414.4 billion tenge as of May 1. Total equity capital rose by 4% totaling over 240 billion tenge. The amount of insurance reserves equals 149.1 billion tenge.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.