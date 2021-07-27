Kazakhstan's National Fund's investment income runs into KZT400bn for 1st half year

Kazakhstan's National Fund's investment income for the first half year of 2018 makes up 400.9 billion tenges, press service of the National Bank reports.





Some media outlets had the information on investment losses of Kazakhstan's National Fund in the amount of 785 billion tenges. According to the earlier explanations, this figure is not the Fund's investment losses, it is the investment result of the Fund as of the end of the 1st quarter of 2018 taking into account the currency difference," they said in the press service.





It is noted that the primary source of the information is the report on the status of contributions and their use of the National Fund published by the Finance Ministry. The report is compiled in the national currency and does not include any information on investment income from managing assets in dollars in which the Fund's profitability is calculated.









