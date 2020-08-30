Kazakhstan's population up - Statistics Committee

As of 1st September 2017, the population of Kazakhstan amounted to 18 million 74.1 thousand, or 232,500 people (1.3%) more than on 1st September 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.



As of the reporting date, the urban and rural populations were 10,367,400 (57.4% of the total number) and 7,706,700 (42.6%) respectively.



According to the information from the offices of civil registration, the number of births in January-August this year reached 257.5 thousand people, or 6.5% lower than in the same period of the last year. The overall birth rate was 21.45 births per 1,000 people.



In the country, the natural population growth for this period against January-August 2016 has decreased by 17.3 thousand people, or 9.3%, and amounted to 169.4 thousand people.



The natural increase rate was 14.11 per 1,000 people. During the period under consideration, the number of deaths was equal to 88.1 thousand, or 0.8% less than in January-August 2016. The overall death rate was 7.34 deaths per 1,000 people.



In January-August 2017, 2,140 infants under one year of age were registered in the country. As compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of children, who died under 1 year of age, was reduced by 13.7%.



Considering the information provided by the migration service bodies, the number of the migrants registered in the country in January-August 2017 has increased by 29.5% in contrast to the same period in 2016 and amounted to 10,798 people. In the meantime, the number of the migrants who left the country has grown by 4.1% up to 24,348 people. The net migration rate was 13,550 people.



The migration exchange occurs mainly with the CIS countries. In particular, the share of arrivals from the CIS states was 70.4%, whereas the share of those who left the CIS was 90.2%. The share of interregional migrants reached 34.8% of the total number of the country's internal migrants. The interregional migration balances have grown as follows: 26,787 persons in Astana city, 19,163 in Almaty city, 1,896 in Akmola region, and 160 people in Atyrau region.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.