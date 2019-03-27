Kazkosmos delegation visited Swiss satellite navigation equipment plant

Almaty. August 17. Kazakhstan Today - A delegation of the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan, led by Kazkosmos head Talgat Mussabayev, completed its two-day visit to Switzerland, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Kazkosmos press service, the Kazakh delegation visited Heerbrugg city at the invitation of Leica Geosystems AG Company, Kazinform reports.



During the trip Kazakhstan's delegation met with the Swiss company's authorities, debated mutual beneficial cooperation in the area of space technologies, visited the satellite navigation equipment plant.



