KazTransOil received over 25 thousand application for purchase of its shares

Almaty. December 7. Kazakhstan Today - "KazTransOil" JSC completed acceptance of applications for the purchase of ordinary shares. Totally, 25218 applications were submitted, the press service of the company reported.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, residents of Kazakhstan submitted 25207 applications and the national pension funds and market makers submitted 11 applications.



According to "KazTransOil" JSC, the aggregate demand by people made 18.7 billion tenge which makes 67% of the placement amount. The average size of applications submitted by people makes 740 thousand tenge.



Besides, people who couldn't submit an application during the subscription period can purchase shares after the opening of the secondary public offering at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange starting on December 25, 2012.



