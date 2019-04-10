Kcell plans 500 mln euro London listing

London. November 14. Kazakhstan Today - Kcell has confirmed its intention to list a minority stake in London to raise 500 euro million.



According to Financial Times, "Kcell is majority owned by TeliaSonera, the Swedish telecoms group, which needs to sell about a quarter of the group under the terms in which it bought a 49 per cent stake from Kazakhtelecom, the central Asian nation's fixed-line phone monopoly."



"Kcell will come to the market at the same time as Megafon, the Russian telecoms group, which has delayed its own flotation. Megafon is expected to resume marketing activities for its own IPO this month in what will be a test of investor appetite on former Soviet telecoms groups," FT reports.



