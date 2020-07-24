Khudaibergenov relieved of President's special economic advisor post

Olzhas Khudaibergenov has been relieved of the post of the special economic advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Berik Uali, the President's Press Secretary.





According to Uali’s Facebook post, Olzhas Khudaibergenov has been relieved of the post of the special economic advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Head of State extended his gratitude to Khudaibergenov for his proposals on the development of national economy.

















