KPO announced successful completion of Karachaganak Gas Debottlenecking Project

Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) has announced a successful completion of the Karachaganak Gas Debottlenecking (KGDBN) Project.

The ceremonial launch of KGDBN Project was attended by senior officials from the Western Kazakhstan Oblast Akimat lead by Akim Gali Iskaliyev, JSC NC KazMunaiGas lead by the Chairman of the Board Alik Aidarbayev, KPO General Director and Chief Executive Officer of SICIM, the Contractor Company.

KGDBN Project will provide capacity to enable the delivery of the remaining expansion projects including the Fourth Injection Compressor Project, currently in execution phase, and the approved 5th Injection Compressor project. These important projects are aimed at extending the duration of the liquid production plateau at Karachaganak. They will bring a significant additional value and secure continued generation of revenues for the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Karachaganak Partners while providing resources for further investment projects on the field and maximizing local content during execution", Edwin Blom, KPO General Director, said.

WKO Akim Gali Iskaliyev noted in his address, that commissioning of the Project for the lifting gas restrictions at KPC is a major achievement in the further development of the Karachaganak Project.

As of today, KPO Partners have invested more than $27 billion into the development of the Karachaganak field including $8.2 billion spent for local goods and services. KGDBN Project’s local content share has reached 57 per cent.









