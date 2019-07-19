Kyrgyzstan exported 1.2 bln kilowatt-hours of electricity to Kazakhstan

Almaty. September 19. Kazakhstan Today - Kyrgyzstan exported 1.45 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, deputy director of Electric Power Plants JSC in Kyrgyzstan, Abdylda Israilov said during yesterday's TV show "Point of View" on Kyrgyz TV channel.



According to Abdylda Israilov, 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity at the price of 2.8 cents were exported to Kazakhstan, 251 million kilowatt-hours at 3.38 cents - to Uzbekistan. "Export volume depends on water and energy situation. This year we have accumulated 17.5 billion cubic meters of water. That is why we sell less. Electricity demand of neighboring republics is small. They are more interested in water. They are forced to buy it together with energy," 24.kg сшештп Abdylda Israilov.



He noted that the money received from export is accumulated in a special account and spent only for the purchase of fuel for Bishkek and Osh Combined Heat and Power Plants.



