Labeling of cigarettes with paper excise marks will be cancelled from January 2022, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said on Wednesday.

Cigarettes have been marked with paper excise stamps since 1999, we have introduced digital marking, and now, from January 2022, we will abolish the paper excise marks," the report says.













