Labor Ministry comments on sick leave payments in Kazakhstan

At the CCS briefing, Akmadi Sarbasov, First Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, commented on revising sick leave payment in Kazakhstan.



"It is clear that there are legislative requirements on the socio-epidemiological well-being of the population, which allow minimizing the risks of morbidity if an employee is infected. These requirements exist. But from the standpoint of labor relations, these requirements do not limit either the employer or the employee, for example, if a person is in quarantine and carries out his duties in remote work mode ", Sarbasov said.



According to him, this year a separate law was adopted with the deputies of the Parliament, the Government, on behalf of the country's leadership, which regulates remote work.



"Therefore, if there is an initiative of the parties, the employee, while at home, has the right to work remotely, subject to consent. But if a person is on sick leave, the wage system provides for restrictions in the amount of 15 MCI, and no more than this amount can be paid. This issue is being discussed," Sarbasov added.



Source: Kazpravda.kz





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.