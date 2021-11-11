Система Orphus

Lavrov: Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover exceeded level of three pre-pandemic years

09.11.2021, 15:03 18712
Trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has exceeded the level of three pre-pandemic years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article entitled "Russia and Kazakhstan: cooperation without borders" in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
 

The coordinated economic policy makes it possible to diversify production and improve the structure of mutual trade. The trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan has recovered from the "coronacrisis" shock and for eight months of this year showed an increase of 34%. In absolute terms, this is $ 16.1 billion," the article says.

 
Costs of preventing cyber-attacks are too high - research

09.11.2021, 21:02 18253
The costs of preventing cyber attacks in 2021 are too high, Accenture consulting company said on Tuesday.
 

81% of respondents believe that the cost of preventing cyber-attacks is unreasonably high," the State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2021 report reads.

 
Meanwhile, in the study conducted in 2020, only 69% of respondents thought so.
 
82% of companies have increased their budget for cybersecurity, but the number of hacks, including unauthorized access to data, applications, services, networks or devices, increased by 31% compared to 2020. On average, there were 270 such incidents per company.
 
5 petrochemical plants to be commissioned in Kazakhstan

05.11.2021, 18:19 133948
Five petrochemical plants are to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the future, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Friday.
 
Minister Irgaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the plants will be commissioned in the country by 2025. The plants will be put into service to increase non-resource exports and to meet domestic demand.
 
According to him, as a result volume of oil and gas production will increase from 140,000 tons up to 2 million tons, while the share of imported oil and gas products will drop from 87% to 72%.
 
Irgaliyev added that the oil and gas exports will increase 9fold up to $1.4 billion.
 
Earlier at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.

Number of transported air passengers increased by 81% within nine months in Kazakhstan

05.11.2021, 17:26 125659
The number of air passengers transported in Kazakhstan has grown by 81% within nine months, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said.
 

Since the beginning of this year, there has been an increase in key indicators against last year. Over the nine months of 2021, the number of passengers traffic increased by 81% -to 6.9 million people. The number of passengers served at airports increased by 70% - 12.6 million people (nine months of 2020 - 7.4 million people, nine months of 2019 - 12.3 million people)," the report says.

 
According to the report to date, domestic flights have been fully restored (57 routes with a frequency of 744 flights per week).
 

International flights with 23 countries have also been resumed (63 routes with a frequency of 247 flights per week, Turkey, Korea, UAE, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Russia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Poland, Netherlands, Montenegro, Armenia, Great Britain, Hungary, Maldives, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand). On average, the number of flights on domestic routes - 106 flights per day, on international routes - 35 flights per day," the report reads.


