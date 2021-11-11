Lavrov: Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover exceeded level of three pre-pandemic years

Trade between Kazakhstan and Russia has exceeded the level of three pre-pandemic years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in his article entitled "Russia and Kazakhstan: cooperation without borders" in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
The coordinated economic policy makes it possible to diversify production and improve the structure of mutual trade. The trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan has recovered from the "coronacrisis" shock and for eight months of this year showed an increase of 34%. In absolute terms, this is $ 16.1 billion," the article says.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.